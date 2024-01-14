Japanese ski jumper Yuki Ito on Sunday picked up her ninth career World Cup win and first victory since the season opener.

The 29-year-old from Hokkaido put together jumps of 124.5 and 129.5 meters to score 230.1 points at Sapporo's Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium.

Germany's Katharina Schmid had 224.0 points to finish second. Slovenia's Nika Kriznar rounded out the podium with 218.2.

Sara Takanashi had the second-best result among Japanese athletes, placing seventh with 204.9.

Ito won the season-opening event on Dec. 2 in Lillehammer, Norway.