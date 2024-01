C.J. Stroud threw for three touchdowns, Steven Nelson and Christian Harris each had a pick-6 and the host Houston Texans rolled to a 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the AFC wild-card round.

Stroud completed 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards as Houston won in the postseason for the first time since Jan. 4, 2020.

Stroud (22 years, 102 days) became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game, surpassing Michael Vick.