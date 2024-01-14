Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker kicked four field goals and the host Kansas City Chiefs overcame frigid conditions to post a 26-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round on Saturday night.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and Isiah Pacheco rushed for 89 yards and a score to pace the third-seeded Chiefs in the frosty weather. At kickoff, the temperature was minus 20 degrees Celsius, making it the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

"The mindset was we knew it was going to be cold but let's go out there with that fire and see what happens," Mahomes said.