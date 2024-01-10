Japan geared up for the Asian Cup by beating Jordan 6-1 in Doha on Tuesday in an unofficial practice match played behind closed doors.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu substituted his entire starting eleven in the second half, while injured Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo were among the players not taking part in the match in the Qatari capital.

"It was positive we could check our concept as a team both in attack and defense," Moriyasu said.

Seeking their record-extending fifth title, the Samurai Blue begin their Asian Cup against Vietnam on Sunday before facing Iraq and Indonesia in other Group D matches.