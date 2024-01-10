As the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to negotiate the sport's future, Rory McIlroy says he has a "dream scenario" with a global approach, better tapping into markets such as Australia, South Africa and Japan.

"Going forward, if everything is on the table, venues have to be a big part of the consideration," he said in an interview Tuesday with Golf Digest in Dubai. "We need to make sure the courses are worthy of the players who are going to be competing. My dream scenario is a world tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all. Saudi Arabia, too. That's just basic economics.

"But there is an untapped commercial opportunity out there," he continued. "Investors always want to make a return on their money. Revenues at the PGA Tour right now are about $2.3 billion. So how do we get that number up to four or six? To me, it is by looking outward. They need to think internationally and spread their wings a bit. I've been banging that drum for a while."