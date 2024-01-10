Closer Yuki Matsui said Tuesday the chance to play alongside Japanese compatriot Yu Darvish with the San Diego Padres was a big factor in his decision to join the club.

"(Darvish) is a pretty big presence for me," said Matsui, who had 236 saves with a 2.40 ERA in 10 seasons with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the Pacific League.

"It'll be a big plus being able to play baseball (with him) and live close to him."

The Eagles' first-round draft pick ahead of the 2014 season, Matsui led the PL in saves for the third time last year, topping the category for the second year in a row with a career-best 39.

At a news conference, Matsui also vowed to help his team beat Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for the National League West title.

"I actually didn't face him much in Japan, so I first need to see his data and build a plan," Matsui said of Ohtani, who played for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in the PL. "The Dodgers of course are a team we have to beat."

"I've messaged (Ohtani) and he sent me congratulations on signing the contract."

The 28-year-old Matsui joined the Padres on a five-year deal, reported by U.S. media to be worth $28 million.