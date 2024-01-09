Lone yokozuna Terunofuji was tight-lipped on Monday about his participation at the upcoming New Year Grand Sumo Tournament but showed positive signs during a vigorous practice session.

The 32-year-old, who withdrew from the last three tournaments due to back pain, sparred with wrestlers, including fellow top-division rikishi Shodai and Hokuseiho, at the Tokitsukaze stable near Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, where the 15-day meet will take place from Sunday.

He contested 14 straight practice bouts, winning 13 and losing one, before calling it a day.

"I always have the desire to compete at a tournament," said Terunofuji, without stating whether he would take part from opening day. "I want to think about how to prepare my body."

The Mongolian-born powerhouse showed sharp footwork and grappling technique but started to breathe heavily as the bouts progressed.

"When you go up against different opponents, you get to use different muscles. I wanted to get through 20 rounds but ran out of breath," he said.

Terunofuji completed only one 15-day meet last year, the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in May, which he won with a 14-1 record to claim his eighth Emperor's Cup.

The victory marked a successful return from double knee surgery the previous October, but he injured his back after the meet.

"The condition of my knees had improved. I hurt my lower back by practicing and training too hard," he said.

The upcoming meet will see ozeki Kirishima and sekiwake Kotonowaka bid for promotion to yokozuna and ozeki, respectively, and Terunofuji hopes to see both step up the ladder.

"I want them to come up quickly," he said. "I also want to think about how I perform at the same time."