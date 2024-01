Barcelona reached the last 16 of the Copa del Rey but were given a scare by fourth-tier Barbastro in an entertaining 3-2 win on Sunday.

The record 31-time winners took a two-goal lead through Fermin Lopez and Raphinha, before Adria de Mesa pulled one back for the hard-working hosts.

Substitute Robert Lewandowski netted from the spot for the Spanish champions but Marc Prat smashed in a late penalty for the hosts, who refused to give up.