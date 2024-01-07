Sadio Mane's Senegal team is aiming to retain its title and Mohamed Salah is chasing a first trophy with Egypt at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Cote d'Ivoire on Jan. 13.

A strong field also features 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco and a Nigeria team spearheaded by African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, as organizers hope the focus will remain solely on soccer at this edition of the continental showpiece.

Cote d'Ivoire is hosting the AFCON for the first time since 1984, when only eight teams participated with Roger Milla's Cameroon emerging as champions.