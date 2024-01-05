With injuries limiting him to one full tournament in 2023, the sumo world faces the prospect of lone yokozuna Terunofuji retiring before another wrestler has ascended to the sport's highest rank.

The Mongolian-born grand champion claimed his eighth Emperor's Cup at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan with a commanding 14-1 performance in May, but it was the only time he completed a 15-day tournament all year and just the sixth time since his September 2021 yokozuna debut.

Severe back pain and other health issues rendered the 32-year-old a nonstarter for four of last year's six grand tournaments and forced his withdrawal after three days of the July meet that followed his triumph in Tokyo.