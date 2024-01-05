Japan captain Wataru Endo was rewarded for his recent contributions at Liverpool by being voted the English Premier League leaders' Player of the Month for December on Thursday.

The 30-year-old won the monthly award for the first time since his summer move from Stuttgart, ranking above Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in a fan poll after finding his feet with his new club.

The defensive midfielder began the month by scoring his first league goal on Dec. 3 when he came on as a late substitute and tallied a vital leveler to spark a dramatic 4-3 home win over Fulham.