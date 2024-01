Five playoff berths are up for grabs as the NFL season concludes this weekend with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans among those chasing places in the postseason title hunt.

The Texans visit Indianapolis on Saturday with the winner clinching a playoff spot and the loser eliminated while Buffalo visits Miami on Sunday to decide an AFC East division winner.

The Bills, on a four-game win streak, could become the second seed or miss the playoffs entirely if other results go against them.