Still unable to emerge from a funk that is bordering on a month, there is now "a growing disconnect" between Los Angeles Lakers players and head coach Darvin Ham, The Athletic reported Thursday.

All seemed optimistic in Lakers land when the team roared to the title in the NBA in-season tournament with a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Las Vegas on Dec. 9.

Since then, though, the Lakers are just 3-9 as they wade through nagging injuries with the supporting crew that surrounds stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. According to the report, the issue stems from the player rotation and other adjustments.