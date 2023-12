When Karim Benzema joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad this year on a lucrative deal, a comfortable pre-retirement stint seemed assured for the Ballon d'Or winner.

It is not turning out that way.

A series of missed chances later, including a botched penalty at the Club World Cup, and suddenly the 35-year-old Frenchman is facing the wrath of the Jeddah club's fans.