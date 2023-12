Cade Cunningham scored 30 points and dished out 12 assists as the host Detroit Pistons snapped their record-tying 28-game losing streak by defeating the Toronto Raptors 129-127 on Saturday.

Detroit's skid equaled the all-time NBA mark. The Philadelphia 76ers lost 28 straight spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Earlier this week, the Pistons broke the NBA record for most consecutive losses in one season.