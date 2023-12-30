Former Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Saturday declared his massive 12-year contract with MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers represented a new start after seven seasons in Japan.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto, who started his season by winning a World Baseball Classic title for Japan alongside his new Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani, moved to the National League West club via the posting system.

"I once again find myself at the starting line. I want to contribute to the team. I want to win a (World Series)," Yamamoto said during a news conference in Osaka.