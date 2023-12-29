Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min was named to South Korea's Asian Cup squad on Thursday and coach Jurgen Klinsmann said it was "about time" the country ended its 64-year continental title drought.

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, who scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season against Brentford on Wednesday, was also among Klinsmann's 26-man selection for the tournament, which kicks off in Qatar on Jan. 12.

Son will captain a squad that also includes Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in.