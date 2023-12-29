Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco did not show up Thursday morning to answer a summons in the Dominican Republic pertaining to allegations he engaged in relationships with minors.

Franco, 22, was ordered to meet with authorities from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in the city of Santo Domingo at 11 a.m. local time. Local newspaper Listin Diario posted a video to social media at about 11:45 a.m. that showed officials waiting for his arrival and listing him as a no-show, and agency director Olga Dina Llaverias later confirmed he did not appear.

Reports Thursday from the Dominican Republic also said that Franco had fired his legal team, and Dina Llaverias said the agency would continue building its case.