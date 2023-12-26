Samurai Japan, led by baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani, and the Hanshin Tigers ended lengthy championship droughts this year, while sumo saw the emergence of a new force and Spain won its first Women's World Cup.

Here are a few of the highlights from a year of sweet sports victories and more.

The Olympic rings in Sapporo’s Odori Park. The Hokkaido capital had explored the possibility of hosting the Winter Games in 2034 after dropping its bid for 2030 amid a sweeping Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal, but with the IOC shortlisting other candidates, the city may be in for a long wait to host again. | Daniel Traylor

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during a game in August. Ohtani’s prowess on the mound and in the batter’s box earned him a second AL MVP award. | Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports / via Reuters

Kirishima (left) battles Daieisho during the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka on Nov. 24. Kirishima’s emergence as a force highlighted a transition year in sumo as the sport searches for its next star. | Jiji

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Oct. 28. The Springboks won their second straight title. | Reuters

Team Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup over England on Aug. 20 in Sydney. The title was a first for Spain. Nadeshiko Japan, meanwhile, lost to Sweden in the quarterfinals despite the efforts of Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot after scoring a tournament-high five goals. | Reuters

Tokyo police raid the dormitory of the Nihon University football team in the capital’s Nakano Ward on Aug. 3. Several players from the team were involved in a drug scandal, leading to the storied club’s disbandment later in the year. | Jiji

Shingo Kunieda during a news conference on Feb. 7. Kunieda announced his retirement from wheelchair tennis in January after a career that included a record 28 major singles titles and four Paralympic gold medals. | Jiji