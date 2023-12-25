Japan's Naoya Inoue and the Philippines' Marlon Tapales both weighed in successfully Monday on the eve of their four-belt world super bantamweight title unification bout at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

The WBC and WBO champion Inoue cleared the 55.3-kilogram limit by 100 grams, while WBA and IBF belt holder Tapales was another 200 grams lighter. The pair glared at each other before Inoue reached out for a handshake.

"I've been right on the mark (with my preparation). I'm much more adjusted to the super bantamweight than my last fight," said Inoue, who has won all his 25 pro fights and 22 of them by knockout.

Nicknamed "the Monster," Inoue unified all four bantamweight belts last December before relinquishing them to move up in weight.

A win against Tapales would make the 30-year-old the second man to unify all four world championships in two different weight classes after American Terence Crawford became the first to do so in July.