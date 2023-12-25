Merry Christmas, Ashley Kelly.

The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an early holiday gift from her husband's new teammate, Shohei Ohtani. A video she posted to social media on Saturday night showed Ashley opening the front door to see a silver Porsche parked at the curb, with the delivery driver telling her, "It's yours. From Shohei. He wanted to gift you a Porsche."

During the Dodgers' courtship of Ohtani — the two-way star who signed a record $10-year, $700 million deal with the team earlier this month — Ashley offered up her husband's No. 17 to the Japanese slugger. In her #Ohtake17 social media campaign before Ohtani's signing, she comically reached out to Ohtani, showing him all the No. 17 garb in the family's closets that could be converted for use by him and his family. She even offered to rename the couple's baby, Kai, to ShoKai.

There's no record of the latter happening, but Joe Kelly gave up the No. 17 to Ohtani, who wore that number on his jersey during his six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The veteran reliever will wear No. 99.