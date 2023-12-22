Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma suffered a left ankle injury during his team's 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Thursday, raising concerns about his availability for Japan's Asian Cup campaign.

The 26-year-old may have been hurt as he was brought down in an unsuccessful penalty claim late in the match at Selhurst Park.

He limped from the ground in the 83rd minute, right after Danny Welbeck scored the equalizer for the visitors, and was seen wearing a protective boot while walking on crutches after the game.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said the severity of the injury would be determined in the coming days.

"With Mitoma, I hope it won't be a big injury for him and for us," the Italian manager said. "But I don't know. We will see in the next few days."

Should Mitoma remain sidelined, he would join a growing Brighton injury list already including several of the club's regular starters.

A prolonged absence could also impact his participation in the Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 Asian Cup in Qatar. Samurai Blue boss Hajime Moriyasu is expected to name his squad soon after Japan's New Year's Day friendly against Thailand at National Stadium in Tokyo.

Mitoma was omitted from Japan's squad for the international friendly along with other Europe-based players with club commitments through the New Year's period.