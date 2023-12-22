The wave of fans' resistance was so ferocious the last time the European Super League reared its head that the six English Premier League clubs involved quickly jumped ship, effectively stopping the project in its tracks.

So although Thursday's European Court of Justice ruling against European soccer governing body UEFA was celebrated by those still seeking to make the plan a reality, namely Barcelona and Real Madrid, fan power could once again be their biggest hurdle.

When the European Super League was launched like a bolt out of the blue in April 2021, 12 clubs initially signed up with three more expected to form a "founding 15" for whom relegation would be impossible. Five more clubs would have had the chance to join annually based on domestic performances.