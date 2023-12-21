All is on track for African soccer's biennial showpiece, the Africa Cup of Nations, according to organizers in Cote d'Ivoire who are confident their security measures will prevent a repeat of the tragedy that overshadowed the 2021 edition in Cameroon.

Cote d'Ivoire may be one of the heavyweights in African soccer but this will be only the second time the country hosts the finals, after 1984 when the tournament featured just eight teams instead of the 24 this time round.

The competition runs from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11 with Senegal defending the title it won for the first time after beating Egypt on penalties.