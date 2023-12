The sumo world lost one of its most recognizable characters on Sunday with the passing of the stablemaster Shikoroyama.

The former sekiwake, who fought under the ring name Terao, had an active career that spanned more than two decades and saw 14 different men hold the rank of yokozuna.

Although slight by sumo standards, the Kagoshima Prefecture native often overwhelmed much larger opponents with his trademark flurries of tsuparri thrusts.