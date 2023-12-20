Japan's Reiya Abe will challenge reigning champion Luis Alberto Lopez for the International Boxing Federation featherweight crown in New York on March 2, fight promoter Top Rank announced Tuesday.

Abe, the IBF's No. 1 ranked contender, will be fighting outside Japan for the first time. He earned his shot at the belt by winning a title eliminator against former two-division world champion Kiko Martinez in April.

"I am traveling a long way to fulfill my dream of becoming champion of the world. Lopez is a tough opponent, and I will give it my all to bring a world title home to Japan," Abe said in a statement from Top Rank.

The 30-year-old southpaw from Fukushima Prefecture has a record of 25 wins, 10 by knockout, with three losses and one draw.

Making his third world title defense, Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) hopes to pave the way for a unification bout by beating Abe at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

"My team and I are focused on Reiya Abe," the 30-year-old Mexican said via Top Rank.

"We'll be focused on obtaining the victory and making a statement in order to get a unification fight against whoever is available."