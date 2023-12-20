Japanese left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui is nearing a multiyear agreement with the San Diego Padres, MLB.com reported Tuesday, citing a source.

The 28-year-old, who has recorded 236 saves with a 2.40 ERA in 10 seasons, all with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of the Pacific League, will join compatriot Yu Darvish on the Padres' pitching staff should the deal materialize.

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also been reported as showing interest in acquiring Matsui, one of NPB's top closers, who is seeking a move to the majors this offseason as an international free agent.

The Padres finished third in the National League West this year. They hired Mike Shildt as their new manager this offseason after he spent the past two seasons as a senior adviser with the club.

They will open the 2024 season with a two-game series in Seoul from March 20 against divisional rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers and their new star, Shohei Ohtani.

The Eagles' first-round draft pick ahead of the 2014 season, Matsui led the PL in saves for the third time this year, topping the category for the second year in a row with a career-best 39.