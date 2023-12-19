Fit-again Urawa Reds captain Hiroki Sakai says his team is ready to defy the odds against Manchester City in the Club World Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was expected to miss the tournament in Saudi Arabia following right knee surgery he underwent in early November that initially ruled him out for three months.

But the veteran surprised with a quick recovery and came on as a late substitute on Friday as the Asian champions Urawa saw off CONCACAF winners Club Leon of Mexico 1-0 in Jeddah to set up an intriguing encounter with the European champions.