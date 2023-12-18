Tiger Woods believes he can still win on the PGA Tour and was full of appreciation after he and son Charlie carded a final round 61 at the PNC Championship in Orlando on Sunday.

With Tiger's 16-year-old daughter Sam caddying, the pair shot a sparkling second round 11-under to finish tied for fifth at the event formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge.

"To have both my kids out there the last two days has been so special," Woods told reporters. "Just grateful for us to be able to have these types of experiences."