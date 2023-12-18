Japan's Ayumu Hirano won the men's gold medal at a snowboarding World Cup halfpipe event Saturday, topping the podium in the series for the first time in two seasons.

The Beijing Olympics gold medalist landed a triple cork 1440 during his third and last run in the final to score 91.00 points and win the second meet of the season by a sizable margin at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

"I was struggling since practice and headed into the third run without being able to make adjustments," Hirano said.

"(But) I'm aiming to win whenever I'm competing. Staying aggressive and maintaining my focus set me up for my final run."

Compatriot Yuto Totsuka came third with 78.00, behind Lee Chae Un in second after the South Korean scored 80.00.

In the women's competition, last season's overall winner Mitsuki Ono came second after the Japanese scored 90.00.

Fifteen-year-old Choi Ga On of South Korea won on her debut, logging 92.75, and Maddie Mastro of the United States filled the podium scoring 88.25.