Brave Lupus Tokyo held off Tokyo Sungoliath 26-19 Sunday to begin the new Japan Rugby League One season with two bonus-point wins in Division 1.

Michael Leitch-captained Brave Lupus scored four tries and trailed only briefly against Sam Cane-skippered Sungoliath during the local derby, played in front of a record league attendance of 31,953 at Ajinomoto Stadium.

Brave Lupus got the first try off a lineout maul in the 11th minute when Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga dragged two markers before releasing Atsuki Kuwayama to score down the left to lead 5-3.