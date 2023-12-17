The Women's Tennis Association needs superstars and will benefit from former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka's return following a 15-month break, top tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion last played a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

Osaka will return to action at the Brisbane International, a warm-up event ahead of the Australian Open, which takes place at Melbourne Park from Jan. 14-28.