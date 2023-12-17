Japan's Yumeka Oda won her maiden street skateboarding world championship Sunday in a hotly contested women's final in Tokyo.

The 17-year-old earned a massive 94.80 points for her top score of the best trick section to claim first place with a 265.75 total.

She finished 3.85 points ahead of the defending world champion, Brazil's Rayssa Leal, with reigning Olympic gold medalist, Osaka's Momiji Nishiya, totaling 245.76 for third.

The eight-day championships at Ariake Coliseum serve as a qualifying event for next summer's Paris Olympics, with crucial rankings points up for grabs.

Underscoring its status as the sport's emerging powerhouse, the host nation accounted for nine of the 16 qualifiers for the men's and women's finals.

Total scores in the final combine each competitor's best two runs and their two highest-scoring individual tricks out of five attempts.

Osaka's Momiji Nishiya, the reigning Olympic champion, totaled 245.76 to finish third in the women's final. | Bobby Schaub

The top qualifier for the eight-woman final, 13-year-old Australian star Chloe Covell, stumbled on both of her runs before finishing strongly in the best trick section to place fourth.

Oda's second run of 84.22 was the highest score coming into the best trick section. Leal nailed her first two best trick attempts to take the lead before Oda brought the house down with her penultimate attempt.

Japan's Coco Yoshizawa was fifth in the final, with Liz Akama sixth and Funa Nakayama seventh.

The men's final will feature six-time world champion Nyjah Houston, who qualified ahead of four Japanese contenders led by 13-year-old prodigy Ginwoo Onodera.