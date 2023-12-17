Tiger Woods said Saturday that the PGA Tour aims to reach a definitive deal to complete its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) before their self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline.

Woods, who joined the PGA Tour board in August, confirmed the deadline remains as set in early June, when the two parties and the European-based DP World Tour announced a merger, although the sides could agree to extend the date.

The Saudi PIF is the main financial backer of the PGA Tour's upstart rival LIV Golf.