Lionel Messi's world tour with Inter Miami next year added Tokyo as a stop on Friday, with the Major League Soccer club announcing plans to face Vissel Kobe, the J. League's top-division champion.

The Argentine superstar will lead Inter Miami into the match at the 60,000-seat National Stadium on Feb. 7 as part of an MLS preseason tour that also features matches in Hong Kong and Riyadh.

"Tokyo is an inspiring destination with a fervent football community that we're looking forward to getting acquainted with," Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said.