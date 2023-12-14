Paris Saint-Germain and Porto qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday as Newcastle bowed out after losing 2-1 at home to AC Milan.

PSG drew 1-1 away to Group F winners Borussia Dortmund to go through as runners-up after Milan came from behind to beat Newcastle at St. James' Park and eliminate Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle, who needed to win and for PSG to drop points to keep their first Champions League campaign in 20 years alive, took the lead through a brilliant Joelinton strike in the first half.