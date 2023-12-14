Around 10:30 p.m. on a recent Wednesday, in a downtown skate park under Interstate 95 in Miami, four wrestlers entered a ring: Bingo, Midnight Player, Rina Yamashita and Stray Cat.

More than 1,000 people, including men in baseball hats and Miami Dolphins jerseys and one woman holding a small dog, lined metal barricades around the platform. They hollered as wrestlers took their places. The smell of marijuana, and car exhaust from the highway above, filled the air.

Stray Cat, wearing black latex and a feline-inspired mask, faced off first against Bingo, a Harlequin-like character dressed in a white suit covered with black diamonds.