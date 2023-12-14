Eddie Jones has deep ties to Japan and led the country to its greatest rugby triumph, but the pugnacious Australian has plenty to prove as he returns as Brave Blossoms head coach.

The 63-year-old is revered in Japan for masterminding their "Miracle of Brighton" win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup, one of the sport's biggest upsets.

But his reputation has taken a beating after a disastrous 10-month spell in charge of the Wallabies that saw them exit the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.