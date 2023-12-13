Yokohama F Marinos booked their place in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday after a 3-0 win over Shandong Taishan ensured Kevin Muscat departed the club on a high as former champions Jeonbuk Hyundai also progressed.

Muscat announced last week he was leaving after two-and-a-half years at the club and goals from Elber, Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus gave Marinos the win they needed to top Group G and qualify automatically for the next round.

Shandong joined Yokohama in the last 16 despite losing to their hosts, Choi Kang-hee's team pipping South Korea's Incheon United to second place in the group with 12 points enough to claim one of the three best runners-up slots.