2022 Emperor's Cup champions Ventforet Kofu became the first Japanese second-division team in the history of the Asian Champions League to advance to the knockout stage, sealing the top spot in Group H with a 3-2 win Tuesday over Thailand's Buriram United.

Ventforet finished the group with three wins, two draws and a loss after the club took a 3-0 first-half lead at Buriram Stadium with well-traveled forward Peter Utaka scoring a brace and keeper Kohei Kawata making a save on a potential 88th-minute equalizer.

Motoki Hasegawa gave the visitors the lead 24 minutes in, dispossessing a defender and firing home from the left side of the penalty area.