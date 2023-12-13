The San Francisco Giants made their offseason splash by signing South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract, several media reports said Tuesday.

Lee, 25, was the Korean Baseball Organization MVP in 2022. He was posted on Dec. 4 with the expectation that he'd sign the biggest contract ever f or a player from the KBO.

A left-handed batter, Lee hit .349 with a .575 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 113 RBIs in 142 games for the Kiwoom Heroes in his 2022 MVP season.

A run producer on South Korea's World Baseball Classic team in March, Lee batted .318 with six home runs over 86 KBO games last season before he underwent ankle surgery.

The Giants had previously missed after being involved in the free agency of two-way star Shohei Ohtani this winter and Aaron Judge after the 2022 season.