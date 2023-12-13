Yakult Swallows slugger and MLB hopeful Munetaka Murakami on Tuesday signed for an estimated ¥600 million ($4.14 million) plus incentives for 2024, the second year of his current three-year contract.

The annual salary, one of the highest reported in Nippon Professional Baseball, remains unchanged from the last year after Murakami had a quieter year compared to his Triple Crown-winning 2022 season, posting a .256 batting average with 31 home runs and 84 RBIs. Murakami had a historic 2022 season in which he batted .318 with 56 home runs and 134 RBIs.

The Swallows have publicly promised to post their third baseman to MLB after the 2025 season when he will be old enough to negotiate as an international free agent and not be subject to the severe contract and signing-bonus restrictions placed on younger players.

In March, the 23-year-old Murakami, a two-time Central League MVP, contributed to Japan's third World Baseball Classic title.

Murakami, reacting to Shohei Ohtani's record $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, said, "He's great. He makes me set higher goals. His performance makes us think we can succeed."

As for 2024, Murakami said, "I'll go for the Triple Crown again."