The city of Sunderland, in the northeast of England, will stage the opening match of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup in England, with the final of a "generational" event to be played at Twickenham, officials announced Monday.

England, runners-up at the last two editions, will kick off the tournament at the 48,707-seater Stadium of Light on Aug. 22, with the final set to take place at Twickenham on Sept. 27.

Playing the final at Twickenham, which has a capacity of 82,000, opens up the possibility of setting a new world record attendance for a women's international after the stadium hosted 58,498 spectators for England's victory over France this year.