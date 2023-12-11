Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo scored one goal and set up another in Real Sociedad's 3-0 victory away to Villarreal in Spain's La Liga on Saturday.

The visitors scored all of their goals in an 11-minute span just before halftime. Mikel Merino got the opener in the 38th minute when he met Kubo's corner kick with a header.

Kubo went on to score Real Sociedad's third goal against his former team, beating goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen in a one-on-one.

"I'm relieved to score my first goal in a while," the 22-year-old said of his sixth of the season and his first in the league since Sept. 30. "I controlled the ball well, so I just needed to stay calm and score."

Kubo is hoping to score at least 10 goals after netting nine times in the previous season.

"I'm taking my shots every week, and after that it's a matter of whether they go in or not," Kubo said. "Six goals through 16 rounds is a good pace."