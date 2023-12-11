Olympic champion Miho Takagi extended her overall World Cup lead Sunday by winning the women's 1,000 meters in the fourth round of the season in Poland.

Takagi clocked 1 minute, 15.28 seconds to finish 0.92 ahead of veteran U.S. skater Brittany Bowe at the Arena Lodowa in Tomaszow Mazowiecki. Kimi Goetz of the United States was third in 1:16.25.

The Japanese star is on top of the women's 1,000 World Cup table with 228 points, while the second-ranked Goetz has 193.

Takagi said she had skated more calmly after placing second in the previous round in Norway's Stavanger.

"It felt like a complete race," she said. "I'm off to a better start in the first half of this season than last season. I feel like I've been able to focus solely on the things that I want to achieve."

In other action from the final day of the World Cup, Canada's Laurent Dubreuil won the men's 500 in 34.73, with fourth-place Yuma Murakami the fastest of the Japanese skaters in a time of 34.89.