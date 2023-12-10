A Philippine boat and a Chinese Coast Guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef on Sunday, with both countries trading blame for the latest such confrontation in the disputed South China Sea.

The incident happened during a Philippine resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, which is a flash point for Manila and Beijing.

It comes a day after the Philippines accused the Chinese Coast Guard of using water cannons to "obstruct" three government boats delivering provisions to Filipino fishermen near Scarborough Shoal, off the main island of Luzon.