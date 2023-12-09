All Blacks forwards Brodie Retallick and Ardie Savea each scored a brace of tries to power the Kobe Steelers to an 80-15 thrashing of the newly promoted Mie Heat in the opening game of the Japan Rugby League One season Saturday.

World Rugby player of the year Savea made his Japanese club debut, while Retallick marked his return after a previous stint with the Kobe side from 2019 to 2021.

Man of the match Retallick opened the scoring when he crossed in the fourth minute at Noevir Stadium. The 32-year-old lock touched down again five minutes into the second half to make it 33-10 following countryman Bryn Gatland's conversion.