Japan will need to be able to "deal with anything" at next month's Asian Cup if they are to win a record fifth title, manager Hajime Moriyasu said Thursday.

The Samurai Blue are one of the favorites for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on Jan. 12, after winning their last eight games including away victories over Germany and Turkey.

Moriyasu named a 23-man squad for a warm-up friendly against Thailand in Tokyo on New Year's Day featuring 15 overseas-based players but missing Premier League stars such as Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma.