After weeks of speculation, two-time major champion Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf on Thursday.

The Spaniard reportedly signed a massive deal in excess of $300 million in another hit for the PGA Tour as it races to finalize an agreement to ally with the Saudi-backed league.

"I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport," Rahm said in a news release. "I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future."