Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" for 2023 after a trailblazing season marked by an eighth Ballon d'Or award and his ground-breaking move to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

Time said the Argentine superstar had already had a transformative impact on the American sporting landscape, which has been historically slow to embrace soccer.

"Lionel Messi this year managed to do what once seemed impossible, when he signed with Inter Miami: turning the U.S. into a soccer country," Time commented.